Kavinder calls on Dr Jitendra, stresses expediting work on Central projects

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 9: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta today sought the immediate intervention of Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh in expediting the work on Central Government projects in J&K including prestigious AIIMS and Devika river projects.

Kavinder called on Dr Jitendra Singh at New Delhi and discussed various development related issues and party’s prospects on forthcoming Assembly polls in the UT of J&K.

At the outset of the meeting, Kavinder laid stress on early completion of AIIMS and Devika River Front projects because both these were considered as the most prestigious ones as far as aspirations of the people are concerned. He said that the work on these projects should be paced up so that soon people will reap the fruits of the development process started by the PM Narendra Modi led BJP Government.

The senior BJP leader said that development of J&K is matter of prestige for the party and therefore all out efforts are required to change the development profile of the region as soon as possible. He said that though there is no scarcity of Central Government funds but efforts should be made to remove procedural delays as every single day counts in this matter.

Threadbare discussions were also held about the organizational structure of the party to strengthen it for the upcoming political contest in the UT.

Kavinder advocated for precise exercise to ensure a robust network of party leadership in the UT to mobilize electorate in a meaningful manner to ensure success of the party. He said that ground level worker is the soul of the party and therefore all such entities should be taken into confidence to retain the party wave across the UT of J&K. He also raised the issue of fortifying healthcare edifice in the UT considering the fact that the danger of third wave of pandemic corona is still looming large and there is dire need to be on toes to combat the dangerous virus.

Dr Jitendra assured the former Deputy Chief Minister that work on development projects in J&K will be accelerated in the coming days as he will ask the stakeholders to remove bottlenecks if any. He assured that there will be no shortage of funds for revamping the healthcare edifice in the UT and all the measures will be put in place well in time in case the third wave becomes a reality. He also sought support of local party leadership in mobilizing the party workers to gear-up for upcoming elections in the UT as Prime Minister Modi has given a hint of early polls.