Raina asks All Morcha workers to reach every voter before elections

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 28: Ravinder Raina, president J&K UT BJP today asked All Morcha workers of the party to reach every voter before Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

J&K BJP Vice-President & Prabhari Udhampur District, Shakti Raj Parihar, district president, Puran Chand, DDC Chairman, Lal Chand Bhagat, BJYM president, Arun Dev Jamwal, SC Morcha president, Prof. Gharu Ram, Kissan Morcha president, Omi Khajuria, OBC Morcha president, Brahm Jyot Satti, Seh-Prabhari, Udhampur district, Kuldeep Dubey and other senior leaders of the party also addressed the Sammelan.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the Sammelan, asked all the Morcha workers of the party to reach every voter before the Assembly elections in J&K. He stressed on the prominent role of Morcha workers in making the common masses aware of the party’s policies and the principles and pursuing them to the party in the larger national interests.

“Morcha workers must dedicate their maximum time in the ground level working amongst their respective communities and also see to it that the needy community members are able to avail various facilities granted to them under the public welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government”, Raina said.

“BJP’s policies are very clearly made to give the basic rights and facilities to every person who was earlier living isolated in the underprivileged section of the remotest part of the society and the Morcha workers have the responsibility to ensure the same”, Raina added.

Shakti Parihar spoke on the BJP’s developmental schemes and policies which are specifically benefitting the various under-privileged communities.

Other senior party leaders also spoke on the occasion.