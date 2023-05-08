Rains Lashes Plains, Upper Reaches Experiences Snowfall In J&K

Srinagar, May 8 (UNI) Fairly widespread light to moderate rains lashed plains of Jammu and Kashmir while upper reaches received a fresh spell of snowfall unleashing cold conditions all across, officials said.

The Meteorological Department said that it was still raining at many places in Jammu and Kashmir since last evening and the weather was cloudy in Ladakh.

It said that today’s weather is going to be rainy, cloudy and cold in J&K. The weather will significantly improve very likely from tomorrow, May 9. However, there are likely to be thunderstorms in the late afternoon or evening at some places tomorrow also.

The weather is very likely to remain dry and there will be a rise in temperature from May 10-15, the MeT office said.

The weather man has also advised farmers to postpone spraying of orchards & harvesting of crops till May 8. Tourists have been asked to wear warm clothes as the weather is likely to be colder today.

It has also advised people to check road status of Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar Ladakh highway before embarking on journey from traffic police amid inclement weather conditions today.

Srinagar received 1.6mm of rainfall, Qazigund 49.8mm, Pahalgam 15.1mm, Kupwara 8.2mm, Kokernag 62.2mm, Gulmarg 10.2mm, Jammu 2.7mm, Banihal 40.2mm, Batote 20.3mm and Katra 6.4mm during the past 24 hours till 0830hours today.

Reports of fresh snowfall were received from upper reaches of Gulmarg, Qazigund, Bandipora, Gurez, Kupwara and Pir panjal range of mountains of south Kashmir during the past 24 hours.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.7 degree Celsius against 6.5 degree Celsius on Sunday which was 4.o degree Celsius below normal.

The maximum temperature was also running 2.7 degree Celsius below normal of 23.6 degree Celsius in Srinagar on Monday.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low 4.0 degree Celsius against 5.2 degree Celsius and it was 5.2 degree Celsius below normal.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 2.6 degree Celsius against 2.1 degree Celsius which was 2.9 degree Celsius below normal for the famous tourist hot spot.

Kokernag recorded a low of 2.2 degree Celsius against 4.2 degree Celsius and it was 7.0 degree Celsius below normal for the famous picnic hotspot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg had a low of minus 0.4 degree Celsius against which was 5.6 degree Celsius below normal of 5.2 degree Celsius for the famous ski resort of north Kashmir.

Kupwara recorded a low of 5.2 degree Celsius against 6.3 degree Celsius which was 4.1 degree Celsius below normal on Monday, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)