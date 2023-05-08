EMPLOYMENT (08-05-2023)

Urgently Required
Home Tutors (F/M)
PCMB (11th & 12th) 150 No.s
Maths & Science (5th to 10th) 250 Nos.
Arts, Maths & Science
(Nurs. to 5th) 100 Nos.
Salary best in Jammu
Minimum 2 years exp. required
E.Smart Home tutors
7006125751 (Call/Whatsapp)
INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL
Janipur Jammu
Require Part Time
Exp. Staff for Hr. Secondary
Principal – 7889919654
Co-ord – 9149446366
Mail Id – Indirapublicschool@yahoo.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Need 36 Boys/Girls for official/Non-official staff in a medical company for J&K UT.
Qualification :- 10th, 12th, Grad & above.
Income: 10,600 to 18,400 (P/M)
(As per Co. Rules)
Note :- Freshers can also apply
Interested candidates can visit our office with their Biodata.
Address : 824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar near VIP Bag Showroom
Contact: 9796256081, 9906029039
REQUIRED STAFF
1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.
2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.
HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES
8 RESHAMGARH COLONY
BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL
NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU
E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com
Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224
REQUIRED
TELECALLER
(FEMALE)
Interested candidates can WhatsApp there CV
@
9055580001
Urgently Required
8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate can also apply
1 receptionist, data operator, tellE caller.
2 office assistant, accountant, computer operator m/f
3 driver sales associate, shop boys
4 account assistant, coordinator, counsellor.
5 securIty guard helper packing boys / ladies.
6 Hotels & restaurants staff m/f, washing boys
Interview 8 may to 10 may
Call 9086193986
Urgently Required
Female computer operator for office work at Old satwari Adjoining Radha Swami Satsant Ghar.
Contact No: 9419143495
Situation Vacant
Indian cricket & Olympic Sports Foundation, required 45 physical sports teacher for J & K State. Minimum qualification 10+2. Age 18-35. Training 1year in Candidate Area. Stipend/salary 5,000/15,000/35,000. Male- female send bio-data at our
WhatsApp No. 8920053772,
(M) 9818753321
Urgently Required
Female telecallers & sales executives
Fixed salary plus incentives
Myraa Hospitality Group
Add .near Greenland Palace Roop Nagar
9906941292,9906041292