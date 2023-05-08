EMPLOYMENT (08-05-2023)

Urgently Required

Home Tutors (F/M)

PCMB (11th & 12th) 150 No.s

Maths & Science (5th to 10th) 250 Nos.

Arts, Maths & Science

(Nurs. to 5th) 100 Nos.

Salary best in Jammu

Minimum 2 years exp. required

E.Smart Home tutors

7006125751 (Call/Whatsapp)

INDIRA PUBLIC HR. SEC. SCHOOL

Janipur Jammu

Require Part Time

Exp. Staff for Hr. Secondary

Principal – 7889919654

Co-ord – 9149446366

Mail Id – Indirapublicschool@yahoo.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Need 36 Boys/Girls for official/Non-official staff in a medical company for J&K UT.

Qualification :- 10th, 12th, Grad & above.

Income: 10,600 to 18,400 (P/M)

(As per Co. Rules)

Note :- Freshers can also apply

Interested candidates can visit our office with their Biodata.

Address : 824-A Last Morh Gandhi Nagar near VIP Bag Showroom

Contact: 9796256081, 9906029039

REQUIRED STAFF

1. 4 Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency preferable with owned Scooty. Salary Negotiable according to Experience. Freshers can also apply.

2. Computer Operator Experienced Computer Operator with knowledge of GEM and accounts with GST filing of returns etc.Good salary package.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

REQUIRED

TELECALLER

(FEMALE)

Interested candidates can WhatsApp there CV

@

9055580001

Urgently Required

8th pass 10th pass 12th pass & graduate can also apply

1 receptionist, data operator, tellE caller.

2 office assistant, accountant, computer operator m/f

3 driver sales associate, shop boys

4 account assistant, coordinator, counsellor.

5 securIty guard helper packing boys / ladies.

6 Hotels & restaurants staff m/f, washing boys

Interview 8 may to 10 may

Call 9086193986

Urgently Required

Female computer operator for office work at Old satwari Adjoining Radha Swami Satsant Ghar.

Contact No: 9419143495

Situation Vacant

Indian cricket & Olympic Sports Foundation, required 45 physical sports teacher for J & K State. Minimum qualification 10+2. Age 18-35. Training 1year in Candidate Area. Stipend/salary 5,000/15,000/35,000. Male- female send bio-data at our

WhatsApp No. 8920053772,

(M) 9818753321

Urgently Required

Female telecallers & sales executives

Fixed salary plus incentives

Myraa Hospitality Group

Add .near Greenland Palace Roop Nagar

9906941292,9906041292