Rain Lashes Most Parts Of Kashmir: MeT

SRINAGAR, Oct 14: Kashmir received moderate rain on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday, with the Meteorological Department forecasting widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and snow in the next 24 hours.

MeT said there is no large change in the weather until October 17.

Srinagar city has recorded 2.2 mm of rain since Friday night, the Meteorological Department said.

Qazigund in south Kashmir received 0.6 mm of rainfall, while north Kashmir’s Kupwara town received 2.1 mm of rainfall.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded 2.8 mm rain.

Due to the rain, the minimum temperature also saw a dip.

In view of the weather conditions, the authorities have closed Sinthan-Kishtwar and Margan Roads for traffic movements till weather improves and snow is cleared.

The independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif, predicted that heavy snow showers are also possible in a few spots in the coming days.