LG Sinha Identifies 3 Problems Corruption, Separatist Agenda, And Anti-India Ecosystems

JAMMU , Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday identified three problems in the Union Territory -corruption, separatist agenda, and anti-India ecosystems.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Apsara Road project under the Smart City initiative, Sinha said, “I saw a news report written by an active member of the separatist ecosystem. I want to say that there are three types of ecosystems that have a problem in J&K these days: corrupt, separatist, and anti-India ecosystems. They know that this administration under the Government of India has not provided these people any kind of oxygen.”

Sinha also spoke about the SEHAT healthcare scheme, which has been criticized by some. He said, “In the SEHAT scheme, they raised questions. I want to say 982 crore premium, 1288 crore dispersed to patients, 5 lakh 66 thousand patients treated and 2.5 crore per day is being paid per day on this scheme, ”

“No such scheme in the country. If poor people are treated, they have a problem. If we give 5 marla, the poor have a problem. If I say now that if those who can pay the power bills in J&K, we will give free electricity to poor people in J&K power, ” He added.

Sinha also spoke about the inauguration of Apsara Road, the first pedestrian market in Jammu. He said that the project will benefit traders and increase tourism.

On Omar Abdullah’s statement that Sinha had said that 80 per cent of J&K people do not want elections, Sinha said, “I did not give such a statement. It was a media person who told me that people have said this. I am not here to contest elections. I have contested elections earlier and will contest in the future.”

Earlier the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated a key project of Jammu Smart City. The complete development of Apsara Road High Street area along with adjoining roads. The project has upgraded & modernized road network of 13.5 KMs in Gandhi Nagar & 600 Meter Apsara road stretch has been developed into High Street.

The JK LG said “Our prime objective is to transform Jammu City into a centre of opportunities for all, develop it as an engine of growth & incubator for young entrepreneurs. We are ensuring basic utilities are upgraded to meet demand and it is inclusive, sustainable to handle growing urbanization.” (Agencies)