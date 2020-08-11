Railways suspends all regular passenger services indefinitely

NEW DELHI: The Railways has stated that all regular passenger train services will remain suspended till further notice, but 230 special trains will continue to be in service.

“This is to bring to the notice of all concerned that as decided and informed earlier as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice,” a statement from the Railways said.

“It may be noted that 230 Special Trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai, which are presently being run on limited basis only on the requisition of state government, will also continue to run,” it said.

The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis and additional special trains may be run based on the requirement, the national carrier said. (AGENCIES)