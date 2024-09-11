Rahul’s criticism of education system

Sir,

Rahul Gandhi’s recent statement in the USA, alleging that the RSS has captured India’s educational system, may hold some truth. However, it’s essential to acknowledge the historical context and the role of previous Governments in shaping the educational landscape. During Congress rule, particularly after the establishment of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the educational system was largely dominated by communist ideologies and historians. This led to a distorted representation of Indian history, perpetuating negativity about India’s past and perverting the narrative to suit a particular ideology.

While it’s true that some RSS members may not have had the same level of articulation and intellectual prowess as leftists, it’s important to recognize that some top RSS leaders have demonstrated great thinking and vision. Nevertheless, changing the deeply ingrained mindset of the second and third-tier cadres is a daunting task. The current RSS chief is attempting to adapt the organization to geopolitical realities, but it’s a challenging endeavor.

Mr. Gandhi, as a citizen, has the right to express concerns about the state of education in India. However, as the leader of the opposition, he should understand the dynamics of parliamentary democracy, where Government policies change with the ruling party. This is akin to the historical pattern of nationalization and denationalization in the UK, where Government changes led to policy shifts between Labour and Conservative Parties.

In a democracy, it’s crucial to acknowledge that policies can change with the change of guard. Rather than making sweeping allegations, Mr. Gandhi could focus on offering constructive solutions to address the issues plaguing India’s educational system. By doing so, he can demonstrate his commitment to the betterment of India’s education sector and provide a viable alternative to the current Government’s policies.

Prof Suresh Chander

On e-mail