Rahul responding to fake news, says Raj Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 13: The Raj Bhawan of Jammu and Kashmir said today that Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi was responding to fake news possibly spread from across the border about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which is peaceful with negligible incidents.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) can check for himself from various Indian channels, which have reported the correct position in the Kashmir valley. He can also check the detailed submissions made by the Government in the Supreme Court today,” a Raj Bhawan spokesman said in a handout released here this evening.

Asserting that Rahul Gandhi is politicizing the matter by seeking to bring a delegation of Opposition leaders to create further unrest and problems for the common people, the spokesman said Rahul has put forth many conditions for visiting Jammu and Kashmir including meeting the mainstream leaders under detention.

“As Governor (Satya Pal Malik) had never invited him (Rahul Gandhi) with so many pre-conditions, he has referred the case to the local police and administration to examine Rahul’s request further,” the spokesman added.