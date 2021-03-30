Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi are ‘seasonal birds’: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

DISPUR (ASSAM) : The people of Assam understand that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are ‘seasonal birds’, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jitendra Singh on Sunday, hitting out at the two for their recent visits to the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

“Plucking tea leaves in the off-season will not help Congress. The people of Assam know that they are ‘mausmi parinde’ (seasonal birds) who come for votes and disappear later. But BJP workers remain here. They are the first to visit whenever natural disasters occur,” the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region said ahead of the second phase of polling that will begin on April 1.

“Prime Minister Modi has visited Assam around 46 times in last six years so people know whom to believe and whom to vote for,” he added.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had made headlines after she tried her hand at plucking tea leaves with estate workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district.

Singh further said, “Our agenda is clear – we will save the culture of Assam. During last election in 2016, Congress used to say that if BJP comes to power they will force you to change your way of life, even your food habits. But in the last five years, our government has done very well.”

Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Singh said Rahul Gandhi was misguiding people by saying that it would not be implemented.

On the Congress’ complaint against BJP national president JP Nadda and other top leaders for advertisements in eight leading newspapers, he said, “People have already made up their minds and we expect the same in the next phase. Congress can say anything. I am telling you, after the second phase of election they will start blaming EVM.” (AGENCY)