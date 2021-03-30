JKPCC chief GA Mir along with several party leaders, workers detained in Rajouri

RAJOURI: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with many other Congress leaders were detained by the police on Tuesday during a protest in Rajouri district.

Witnesses said that GA Mir along with other party leaders and workers carried out a protest march against what they called as “Tax Terrorism” and rising fuel prices.

According to witnesses protest was held at district headquarter in which former cabinet minister Raman Bhalla, party’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, district president Shabir Khan and other leaders along with party workers participated.

They said that protesters started their rally from children park and were scheduled to stage a dharna at Gujjar Mandi, however, police personnel stopped the dharna at Dak Bungalow gate, resulting in minor confrontation between protesters and cops.

Meanwhile, an official said that JKPCC chief GA Mir along with several party workers and leaders were detained and were shifted to police lines.

“We are on protest against Tax Terrorism and rising fuel prices but Government is trying to crush our voice with the help of police,” Mir said. (KNO)