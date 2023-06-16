Rahul, other Cong leaders spreading canards against Modi Govt abroad: Puri

LG lauds DRDO, JMC for launching alternative to plastic bags

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, today made a strong dig at youth leaders of Congress party for launching a baseless tirade against Modi Government and their drumbeating that minorities are not safe in India.

Talking to reporters here, today at the sidelines of launch of alternative to polythene bags along with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma, Puri said that one youth leader of the Party while visiting America suddenly remembers the Indian minorities.

He said when Rahul Gandhi was of 13 years in 1983 about 2000 people were killed in Assam and when he was of 14 years thousands of minority Sikhs were killed in Delhi. This all happened when his party was ruling at Centre, he added.

Taking the Congress party to task, he said another Youth leader of party during her recent visit to Britain said that 35 lakh people in India are facing starvation. Ridiculing this statement, he said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi gave free ration to 80 crore people of the country.

The comments made by these leaders need not to be taken seriously, the Minister said. The Minister said the party which was responsible for killing of minorities is spreading canards against the BJP Government.

Puri said people like Rahul Gandhi can’t be taken seriously as he was only trying to portray Modi Government in bad light by giving misleading statements in US.

Earlier Puri along with Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha launched the bioplastic carry bag developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under Polythene-free Jammu initiative, today.

Puri, on the occasion congratulated the people of Jammu, Mayor JMC and ULB members on getting the alternative of polythene. He called upon the people to shun polythene bags and switch to sustainable bags developed by DRDO.

He said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has converted the challenges of urbanization into opportunities. The Swachhtha Andolan, under the guidance of Prime Minister, is leading the country, especially the urban centers on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“Today, Swachhta has become the priority of the Government. It has become the very principle for effective implementation of all other Government schemes”, he added.

He, while giving kudos to Mayor Rajidner Sharma said that while Indore city in MP is cleanest city of the country, the Jammu as a polythene free city will emerge as model for other cities of country.

The Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha lauded the DRDO for developing the bio-plastic carry bag as an alternative to the polythene bags. It is a significant step towards transforming urban landscape, faster sustainable development and ease of living of citizens, he added.

“This edible and water soluble bag is the best alternative to curb growing menace of plastic pollution. Strategy to Re-orient besides 6R-Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Remove, Refuse and Report will provide sustainable option to people and promote alternatives for packaging and designing,” the Lt Governor said.

LG said Nature unites us and people’s participation is the key to build a harmonious and prosperous society while effectively managing the challenges of climate change.

Youth will also lead the communities to reduce the plastic pollution and to strengthen economic, commercial and social activities in our cities.

The Lt Governor called upon the people from every section of the society, all the stakeholders to discharge their duties towards nature and rededicate themselves to realize the goals of sustainable growth.

The Lt Governor also appreciated the Jammu Municipal Corporation, individuals, school children and various organizations for their efforts, like Polythene-free Jammu campaign, Walkathons, documentaries, to spread awareness against plastic pollution.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi , constant efforts are being made for rejuvenation of cities. Along with the creation of facilities, strict measures have been taken to conserve and protect the environment while citizens are also being made aware of their responsibilities, the Lt Governor said.

Educational institutes, students, organizations and media persons were also felicitated for their significant contribution during the Polythene-Free Jammu campaign.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, Jammu in his address said that new chapter has been written in the history of J&K when PM Narendra Modi in his address on August 15 in 2018 announced holding of Local Body elections in J&K. He highlighted various achievements of JMC since 2018 and said many public friendly steps were taken and procedures for building plans were framed.

He said door to door garbage collection as started and processing of garbage plant was also started to generate bio gas. He said with the help of DRDO an alternative to polythene bags was found and the JMC launched a sustained campaign against use of polythene for the protection of environment.

MP Ghulam Ali Khatana also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various steps taken by Modi Government. He said it has been a dream of the PM to make India clean and pollution free. He said 11 crore toilets were constructed all over the country so that people will not go for open defecation.

Bharat Bhushan, Chairman District Development Council, Jammu, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Deputy Mayor JMC; ULB representatives; senior officials and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.

JMC Commissioner, Rahul Yadav made the welcome address while vote of thanks was proposed by Joint Commissioner, JMC.