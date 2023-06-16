Hardeep Puri, Dr Jitendra visit residence of Rohmetras

‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ programme

*Discuss situation, other issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 16: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri accompanied by Union Minister of the State in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh today visited the residence of Daily Excelsior Editor-in-Chief Kamal Rohmetra and Executive Editor Neeraj Rohmetra at Gandhi Nagar.

The visit was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “Sampark Se Samarthan” programme which has been launched country wide by the party for a month on the completion of nine years of Narendra Modi Government.

The Union Ministers discussed a host of issues with Kamal Rohmetra and Neeraj Rohmetra including those pertaining to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A tweet by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri after the visit read: “My friend & colleague Dr Jitendra Singh and I met Kamal Rohmetra, Editor-in-Chief Daily Excelsior during the #SamparkSeSamarthan programme.

“We had a detailed discussion on the new pace of inclusive development in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370”.

Hardeep Singh Puri and Dr Jitendra Singh had discussions on national and local issues with Kamal Rohmetra and Neeraj Rohmetra during the visit.

Hardeep Singh Puri is on a three-day visit of Jammu from June 16-18. On June 17 and 18, he is scheduled to address rallies in different districts besides attending other programmes.

Earlier this month, Puri had visited Jammu for two days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a mega rally in Jammu on June 23 while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a security conclave here on June 26.