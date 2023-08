Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 16: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi is reaching here tomorrow on a two-day visit.

This was stated by Tsering Namgayal, Leader of Opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh.

He said Rahul Gandhi will reach Leh tomorrow noon.

He will meet senior Congress leaders during his two-day visit to Ladakh.