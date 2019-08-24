Rahul led-Oppn delegation stopped at Srinagar Airport, sent back: Precaution, avers administration

SRINAGAR: An opposition delegation, headed by Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress, was on Saturday stopped at Srinagar airport from going into the summer capital and sent back by authorities to ‘maintain law and order’ in Kashmir, where life remained affected due to restrictions and strike since Article 370 and Article 35 A were abrogated on August 5 by the Centre.

Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir had, on Friday, urged the delegation to defer their visit to the valley to help authorities to maintain law and order.

Official sources told UNI that the 12-member delegation — including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad (INC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), and Left leaders D Raja and Sitaram Yechury — were stopped immediately after they disembarked from a flight at Srinagar International Airport. (agencies)