Rahul Gandhi To Embark On Two-Day Visit To J&K Today, His First After Article 370 Abrogation

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be arriving in Srinagar on Monday evening for a two-day visit.

He is scheduled to meet party leaders and inaugurate the newly constructed party headquarters on MA Road on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir will host a dinner for Gandhi and other politicians and senior Congress leaders.

Leaders of People’s Alliance For Gupkar Declaration, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and Communist Party of India general secretary, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami are scheduled to attend.

Gandhi will visit the Hazratbal shrine and Shankaracharya temple during his stay in Kashmir. This is his first visit of to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. (Agencies)