Rahul Gandhi slams Govt on fuel price hike

NEW DELHI, July 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Government as petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Delhi, charging that the Modi Government runs on “tax extortion”.

Petrol prices crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark after fuel prices were increased in line with firming international oil trends.

“Your car may run on petrol or diesel, Modi Government runs on tax extortion,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, using hashtag ‘TaxExtortion’.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 100.21 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 89.53 per litre.

Delhi is the last of the metro cities to see petrol rising above the Rs 100-a-litre mark. Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune already have prices above that mark. Kolkata also saw petrol prices climbing over Rs 100 per litre on Wednesday. (PTI)