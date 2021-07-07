Normalcy will return to Jammu and Kashmir

Brij Bhardwaj

Experts in Union Home Ministry are busy making plans to restore democracy and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by holding elections as soon as work of delimitation is completed. Much has been said about the entry of drones in the UT but experts here feel it will not make much difference to the security situation. Plans to check use of drones are being implemented speedily.

Going by the past experience the view is that this will not change the ground situation.. In the past also worse situations have been faced but process of elections has helped in bringing about normalcy. Entry of drones can be dealt with the help of modern technology like radars and air patroling.The experience of other countries also supports this view.

United States used drones on large scale in Afghanistan to hit Taliban leaders in their hideouts as well as strategic targets but they made little impact on ground situation. Drones used by United States were more sophisticated and lethal compared to the one used in Jammu and Kashmir. There is no denying drones used for photography and showering flowers are freely available in India. Some of them can be converted to carry explosives.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has started taking steps to check them by banning their use and asking all to deposit same in police stations. Militant outfits may get few but there is no prospect of same being used on a large scale. The general experience is that total reliance on air power does not work, as has been the case in conflicts in Vietnam and Afghanistan . As for drones they have very limited use unless backed by a sophisticated back up to take advantage of inputs provided by them.

As a correspondent I saw the Russians and Americans using air power extensively in Afghanistan but Taliban were able to neutralise them effectively. For instance use of helicopters was restricted when Talibans got Stinger missiles, the first generation of heat seeking missiles which could be carried on shoulder. The Russians to check Taliban made use of roads impossible for carrying supplies forcing Talibans to take to mountain tracks to carry supplies. The Russians later did carpet mining to make use of mountain tracks difficult. The Afghans used goats to lead supply convoys and if a goat stepped on mine it could be eaten and route cleared.

Even use of missiles hitting targets two to three hundred kilometres away did not work. Seeing the writing on wall Russians worked out a deal with Americans and left Afghanistan. I was in Afghanistan when Russian forces were leaving. A mighty world power was humbled. United States presence in Afghanistan was longer and they had better weapons but are finally leaving Afghanistan. History is repeating itself. First British, then Russians and now United States. Taliban will hold Kabul and major part of country but region close to Uzbekistan in North and Iran will remain independent as has been the case earlier when Taliban were in power. Same story can be told about Jammu and Kashmir. First attacked by Kabulis in forties, followed by infiltration in 1965 which led to Indo-Pak war, 1971 conflict in which a major part of Pakistan in East became independent country as Bangladesh. The last attempt was Kargil war.

The recent amendments in Constitution by abrogating Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir has now changed the situation and established that it was no different from any other state of India and Pakistan had no role. In recent talks it has been made clear statehood can be restored but there is no going back on Article 370. There is no political party in India which is seeking restoration of Article 370 as such a new milestone has been crossed in Kashmir.

The changes have come about slowly. First Prime Minister and Sadar-e-Riyasat went. Followed by Election Commission, Supreme Court jurisdiction, extended to Jammu and Kashmir, integration of services. Best Jammu and Kashmir can hope for are safeguards like North East and hill States.

Few remember that demand for state subject law to prevent entry of outsiders was led by Kashmiri Pundits in Maharaja time. As for right to hold property it was Maharaja who wanted to keep Britishers out and allowed them to own houseboats’ only.

A final chapter on Jammu and Kashmir, integration with India will be written when elections for State Assembly are held. There may be some who disagree with the manner in which it has been done but no one wants to go back.