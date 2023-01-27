Rahul Gandhi following diktat of anti-national, pro-Pak PAGD: Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

BILLAWAR, Jan 27: Invoking conscience of the Jammu and Kashmir based Congress leaders and workers over Rahul Gandhi following diktat of anti-national and pro-Pakistan Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today regretted that were they allowing themselves to get tagged to a sectarian, separatist and communal amalgam.

“How can the J&K Congress leaders rally behind a leader who plays second fiddle to the PAGD, which took no time in pleading for dialogue with Pakistan after the recent carnage and mayhem in Rajouri”, Rana said while talking to reporters here at the sidelines of the inaugural function of Hotel Heritage in the Billawar town by young entrepreneur siblings Bharat Khajuria and Ananant Khajuria besides their father Romy Khajuria for their enterprise.

He said the PAGD is working on the directions of Pakistan and therefore it is astonishing for the 137 year old Congress to follow the diktat of the three year old divisive alliance.

Rana said the former Congress president owes an unconditional apology to the nation for the shocking and brazen comments of three times chief minister, a Union Minister and senior leader Digvijaya Singh over the Balakote surgical strike and Pulwama attack, adding mere maintaining distance is not enough as the anti-national remarks are too sweeping and demoralizing for the country’s brave and valiant armed forces. He said Digvijay has been aligned to the yatra from day one and his criticism of the army, which is a steel frame for the integrity and sovereignty of the nation, is disgusting and shameful.

Rana also sought apology from Rahul Gandhi for the Congress being responsible for the mess in Kashmir. The Congress remained mute to the unleashing of terror, destruction and devastation for decades and the hounding out of Kashmiri Pandits from their homes and hearths because of the grand old party’s inherent contradictions and policy of appeasement. The Congress has been solely responsible for the division of India and weakening of the country, he added.

He advised Gandhi to understand the ethos of this great country. Indian history is 5000 year old and it does not start from 1947 or the beginning of his yatra. India has been an abode of diverse cultures and races from times immemorial.

