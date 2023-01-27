DDC Chairpersons hoist National Flag in districts across Jammu division on R-Day

*Impressive parade, scintillating cultural shows enthrall audience

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: Patriotic fervor and nationalistic spirit marked the celebration of 74th Republic Day across Jammu Division. The District Development Council (DDC) Chairpersons hoisted the National Flag at district level functions amid a huge presence of enthusiastic citizens.

KATHUA: The main function was held at Sports Stadium where DDC Chairman, Col Mahan Singh (Retd) unfurled the Tricolor and took salute at the March past. Contingents drawn from Police, PTS, CRPF, Home Guard, Scouts and Guide, NRLM, Boys and Girls wings of NCC battalions besides band squads of Army, Police and schools presented an impressive Parade.

The maiden participation of JKSRLM Women Self Help Group (SHG) members in the Parade was the cynosure of all eyes. While congratulating people, Col Mahan Singh said the day has great significance as on this day India became a democratic republic by adopting the Constitution. He said India is marching shoulder to shoulder with fast developing economies of the world.

Highlighting the developmental initiatives taken in the district, the DDC Chairman said with the coming up of Government Medical College Kathua, Bio Tech Park and the upcoming mega projects viz Shahpur Kandi Multipurpose & Ujh Barrage Multipurpose Projects the development pace in Kathua has gained great momentum. He said projects like National Seed Plant, Water Sports Centre at Basohli, Bamboo Craft Centres, and Agriculture Potato farm besides two new national highways will catapult the development profile of the district.

A colorful cultural programme showcasing India’s Rich Cultural heritage was presented by students of participating institutions. DDC also presented trophies, certificates to the best performers in the field of Health and participating parade contingents and cultural performances.

Among others DC Kathua Rahul Pandey, DDC Vice Chairman, Raghunandan Singh, SSP Kathua Shivdeep Singh Jammwal, BDC Chairpersons, DDC members, ULB members, District Officers, prominent civil society members citizens and a large number of people and students were present on the occasion.

RAJOURI: The main function was organized at District Police Lines Ground Rajouri where the chief guest, District Development Council Chairman, Naseem Liyaqat unfurled the National Flag and took the salute.

The contingents of JKAP, JK Executive Police, JK police band, CRPF, JK FPF, and SPO, NCC senior Boys and girls, NCC JUO Boys and contingents of different schools, EMRs and NRLM also participated in March past, while DySP, Zaheer Abbas commanded the parade.

Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal; DIG Rajouri Poonch, Haseeb Mughal, senior officers from CRPF and district administration; and thousands of people thronged the venue to witness the grand celebrations of the national event.

Referring to ongoing activities in the district, the DDC Chairman said that like other districts of UT, Rajouri is also marching on the path of development. He listed numerous projects taken up to upgrade road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, quality education; power and water supply, besides provision for providing social security to aged, physically challenged and widows and providing self-employment avenues to unemployed youth in the district.

The DDC Chairman said that with a Government Medical College, the prestigious BGSB University and several Degree colleges, Rajouri has become an educational hub and the local youth were proving their mettle by cracking prestigious All India and state level examinations.

The DDC Chairman said that the Rajouri district is known all over the UT and country for its rich cultural heritage and communal harmony among people of different faiths. He also added that no divisive force should ever be allowed to disrupt this peaceful atmosphere.

The DDC Chairperson also paid tributes to the persons who lost their lives in cowardice militant attack at Dhangri and assured their families that the administration is with them in these hours of grief and best possible assistance would be provided to them on a priority.

POONCH: Chairperson District Development Council Poonch, Tazeem Akhter hoisted the National Flag and took salute on the March Past consisting of contingents of Educational Institutions, NRLM, CRPF, JKP, JKAP, Home Guard, JKPQRT Commando, NCC Cadets, Police Band. DySP DAR, Mohd. Shafiq was the parade commander.

Addressing the mammoth gathering, the DDC Chairperson highlighted the importance of the day and the guarantees provided to citizens by the Constitution of independent India. Highlighting progress achieved on the development front in the district, she mentioned projects completed to augment road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, quality education; electricity and water supply besides provision of social security to aged, physically challenged and widows creation of self-employment avenues for unemployed youth in the district.

On the occasion, cultural groups presented scintillating and colorful programmes depicting the rich heritage of the country which enthralled a gleefully cheering audience..

The program was graced by Vice Chairperson District Development Council, Ashfaq Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner, Inder Jeet, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Baskotra, DDC Members, Bar Association members, ex- legislators, prominent and senior citizens, others senior officers from police and civil administration.

REASI: District Development Council Chairman, Reasi Saraf Singh Nag hoisted the National Flag at General Zorawar Singh Sports Stadium Reasi and took salute an impressive march past comprising contingents of CRPF, IRP, JKP, JK Home Guard, College NCC cadets Boys/Girls, NCC cadets of Girls and Boys of Higher Secondary Schools, BHSS, GHSS, HSS Gurukul, HS Gran, HS Kambal Danga, TSN Reasi, Lawrence Public School, HS Gair Mari, KPS, BVM, Galaxy Academy, Self Help Group and Army Band took part in the March past.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairperson recounted the rapid growth of India over 74 years of freedom. He also listed achievements recorded in Reasi district on the development front. Regarding the development of the district, he said that the Government is working hard to provide better road infrastructure, healthcare facilities, quality education; road connectivity, electricity and water supply to left out villages besides ensuring social security to aged, physically challenged, widows and self-employment avenues to unemployed youth.

He appealed to the people of Reasi to work together for promoting National integration, communal harmony and peace in the district. He also listed numerous developmental projects and works undertaken in different sectors of the district and informed about various measures taken by the UT Govt and district administration for the overall development of the district.

On the occasion, District Administration also presented mementos and certificates of commendation to District Officers, who exhibited exemplary work ethics and professionalism.

On this occasion, Vice Chairperson DDC Sajra Qadir, DC Reasi Babila Rakwal, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta, ADDC, ADC, CPO, POICDs besides all District/Sectoral Officers along with their staff were present.

SAMBA: The Tri-colour was unfurled by the District Development Council Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma. Earlier, the DDC Chairman inspected the parade and saluted the March past squads led by DySP (HQ) G R Bhardhawaj. The parade contingents included Army, BSF, ITBP, Home Guards, N.C.C, Govt Girls and Boys higher secondary school samba and others. Army Band and Troop squad performed before the chief guest and a huge gathering in the sports stadium, Samba.

The District Development Council Chairman said that as India is celebrating 74th Republic Day, the Nation has historically seen a rapid growth post Independence. He said the celebration owe to the Great Indian freedom leaders led by Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

Highlighting achievements on the development front in the district Samba, the DDC Chairman said the district has witnessed massive expansion of road network on National Highway including expansion of existing 4-lane, completion of ring road in Samba district, fast passing of Expressway construction work, completion of Samba flyover, operationalzation of AIIMS at Vijaypur, 100 percent achievements under govt. of India schemes like PMAY, SBM, Ayushman, PMKISAN. He said samba district is fast emerging as premier upcoming medical health destination in the UT and expansion of development contours are unprecedented.

The special invitee for the Republic Day programme were Padma Shri Awardee Mohan Singh Salathia, Martyrs family, Ex Serviceman, Gallantry awardees, DDC members, PRI members, ULB members and other prominent citizens.

The Cultural presentation by the school children depicted the rich Dogra culture, tradition and ethos. The prominent cultural events included Dogri folk dance kiklian and fumaniya, besides patriotic songs.

Later, mementos and certificates of commendation were presented to a host of employees, NGOs, Media Persons, besides District Officers who exhibited exemplary work ethics and professionalism.

Chief Guest along with vice Chairman Balwan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta and Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh presented awards to District officers, Police Officers, Medical officers, SHGs, Mission Shakti, officials, athletes and participants.

KISHTWAR: The main function was held in the premises of the DC office complex where Chairperson, District Development Council, Pooja Thakur as the Chief guest unfurled the Tricolor, inspected the parade and took salute of March past contingents drawn from Police, IRP, CRPF, CISF, Forest Protection Force, Home Guard, NCC battalion of GDC Kishtwar and children of various schools.This year the contingent of women SHGs of NRLM was first introduced in the March Past contingents.

Vice Chairperson District Development Council Kishtwar Saima Shabir Lone, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Khalil Ahmed Poswal, CO 17 RR Ameya Chiplunkar, Additional District Development Commissioner Kishtwar Sham Lal, Vice President Municipal Council Kishtwar Sajjad Ahmed Najjar, Chairman Block Development Council Kishtwar Suresh Kumar, DDC members, Municipal Councillors, officers of district administration, Police, Army, CISF, CRPF, prominent persons, media persons among a large number of locals were present on the occasion.

A scintillating cultural show was presented by the students with due observance of all SOPs.

The District Administration gave away mementos and certificates of commendation to several officers for exhibiting exemplary work, ethics and professionalism, besides meritorious students were also conferred with awards.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairperson DDC said that the day has great significance as on this day India became a Secular, Sovereign, Socialistic and Democratic republic which enshrine the values of equality, fraternity and universal brotherhood for every citizen of the India irrespective of any discrimination

The DDC chairperson also listed the achievements under the flagship schemes, good governance initiatives taken by District Administration, particularly in the educational sector in the far flung areas of Dachhan, Marwah, Warwan, Bounjwah, Paddar and Chatroo Blocks.

RAMBAN: Chairperson, District Development Council, Ramban, Dr Shamshad Shan unfurled Tricolour followed by the National Anthem at District Police Lines, Ramban.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, President, MC, Ramban, Sunita Sumberia, Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohita Sharma, DDC, Councillors, senior Civil, Police and Army officers, PRIs, prominent citizens, besides a large number of students and people from various educational institutions attended the function.

After inspecting the parade, the Chairperson took the salute from the parading contingents and gave a brief account of the main developmental activities registered in the district during the current year. She congratulated the District Administration for securing National Silver Award for e-Governance and implementing various developmental projects and flagship schemes. Dr Shamshad Shan prominently appreciated the public of Ramban for maintaining peace, communal harmony and brotherhood in the district in every situation.

Later, the Chief Guest along with other dignitaries distributed prizes among the participants. Some officers, officials, students, artists, and social workers were also awarded for their outstanding performance in their respective fields.

DODA: Chairman District Development Council (DDC), Dhananter Singh Kotwal unfurled the Tricolour and took salute at the march past comprising contingents drawn from JKP, CRPF, SSB, JKAP, JKP, FPF, NCC Jr, NCC Senior, Home Guard and scores of students from GDC Doda and government/private schools.

Vice Chairperson DDC, Sangeeta Rani Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner Doda Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Abdul Qayoom, President MC Doda Ved Prakash Gupta, BDC Chairpersons, DDC members, officers from civil and police administration, Army, CRPF, IRP, BSF, elected members of MC Doda, PRIs, prominent citizens, social workers, political activists and a large number of men, women and children were present on the occasion.

The DDC Chairman, in his address, highlighted the importance of the Republic Day, paid tributes to the freedom struggle heroes and listed the values enshrined in the Constitution for the welfare of the citizens. The Chairman listed prestigious projects and schemes being implemented to upgrade the socio-economic status of the people.

UDHAMPUR: The main function was held in the premises of Government PG College, Boys Udhampur whereat District Development Council Chairperson, Udhampur Lal Chand- the chief guest hoisted the National Flag and took salute at an impressive march past of 28 contingents drawn from District Police, CRPF, Volunteers Home Guards, NCC and other civil troupes besides Police Band, took part in this national function.

DDC Vice Chairperson, Juhi Manhas Pathania, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, SSP, Dr Vinod Kumar, President MC Udhampur, Dr. Jogeswar Gupta were among prominent persons persent on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC Chairperson said that present Government under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor is trying its best to lead Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on the glorious path of development and prosperity with the ideology of one nation, one vision and one identity. He reiterated that the administration is making earnest efforts to provide basic facilities such as electricity, water, health, employment, roads etc to all the people of our Union Territory which will enable them to live in a dignified manner.

Various scintillating cultural programmes reflecting patriotism and rich culture and theme based Skits were also presented by the students and Artists which were highly enthralled the audience.