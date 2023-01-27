‘Clear pending dues’: Contractors to Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 27: A joint press conference was organised here on Friday by the JKPCC Contractors Associations of Jammu as well as Kashmir Division, wherein the contractors demanded that their pending dues are cleared at the earliest.

Addressing the media persons, the departmental contractors claimed that they have also brought in the matter of non-clearance of the payments and other grievances to the notice of the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, who has assured to look into their issues on a priority basis.

According to Rakesh Jalali, the Jammu Division President of the Association, the contractors’ liabilities of the departmental works have not been cleared for the past 11 years while the liability of the recent e-tender works have also not been cleared throughout the UT of J&K.

“These payments must be released at the earliest,” he said.

Jalali also demanded that the e-tenders in JKPCC pre or post merger with PWD for a small, medium or massive project be invited in a split manner or in other words stage-wise as per the old practice wherein, dozens of contractors were engaged in a medium or massive building project.

“Hundreds of piecemeal workers or small contractors are left in lurch with no work in hand as JKPCC as per its ages old policy used to engage them in its construction activities, wherein Government approved contractors’ card wasn’t mandatory since JKPCC’s inception.

“But now the issuance of Government approved PWD cards to these small contractors becomes the moral responsibility of the administrative department of PW(R&B) on the basis of their vast experience and work performance. But the same is not been done,” said Jalali.

He demanded rehabilitation of the registered JKPCC registered contractors.