Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Leh For Two-Day Visit

DE Web Desk

Leh, Aug 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory.

Rahul Gandhi reached Leh airport today and was welcomed by a huge number of Congress supporters. Rahul Gandhi will meet the leaders of the Congress unit in Leh. During his Bhaart Jodo Yatra the former Congress president was unable to visit Leh and had said during his speech on the no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha that he would soon visit Leh.