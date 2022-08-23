Rahul Dravid tests COVID-19 positive, doubtful for Asia Cup

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: India men’s cricket team will on Tuesday travel to the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup without Rahul Dravid as the head coach has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report,” Jay Shah, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, wrote in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Dravid will be able to leave for Dubai only after returning negative tests on successive days after five days. It definitely rules him out of playing a direct role during India’s high-profile clash versus Pakistan on Sunday, August 28. (Agencies)