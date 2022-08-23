Admin making efforts to make youth reach their goals: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Aug 23: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that Union government and J-K administration is making every effort to make impossible things possible so that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir reach to their goals.

Speaking on the occasion of opening ceremony of 28th Masters National Table Tennis Championship at Indoor Stadium Srinagar, Sinha, said that those who have talent in sports activity, they are being given every opportunity to showcase their skills and talent.

He said that J-K Sports Council and Youth Services and Sport Department are making every efforts in J-K to reach out to the youth and provide them a platform so that they can make J-K and the entire country proud in the sports field.

“Be it water sports, cricket, football, wushu, table tennis, hockey and every other sports discipline, efforts are being made to provide better coaching and better sports infrastructure so that sports players are provided with every kind of support,” he said.

LG Sinha also thanked Table Tennis Association for organizing Table Tennis Championship in Srinagar in collaboration with J-K Sports Council and provide the youth of J-K a platform to showcase their skill and talent in this field.

He added that with the efforts of J-K Sports Council and Youth Service and Sports Department, table tennis championships are being held in over 5000 higher secondary schools across Jammu and Kashmir. (KNO)