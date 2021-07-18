LEH: An earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, officials said.
They said the tremors which were felt at 1008 hrs Sunday lasted few seconds.
There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, they said , adding further details are being assimilated. (Agency)
Quake of magnitude 3.7 hits Leh
