PW inaugurates its second centre in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: To democratizing quality education at scale, Physics Wallah (PW) today inaugurated its second centre in Jammu.

Inaugurating the new centre, Ankit Gupta, CEO Vidyapeeth Offline, Physics Wallah (PW) said, “The overwhelming trust and support from the students of Jammu have enabled our Pacific Tower centre to operate at full capacity. With the launch of our second Info centre on Akhnoor Road, situated on the opposite side of the city, we are taking a significant step forward in our mission to make education accessible to every aspiring student. Looking ahead, we plan to integrate this Info centre with a Vidyapeeth that we will establish in the same area.”

“The new Info centre is set to meet the increasing demand for educational counselling and competitive coaching in areas like Talab Tillo, Akhnoor, Mishriwala, Kot Bhalwal and beyond. This expansion ensures that students in these regions have convenient and affordable access to essential guidance and resources, eliminating the need for long-distance travel,” he said.

The PW Info centre serves as a one-stop destination for information on admissions, financial aid, and registration, along with offering counselling and support services to help students make well-informed decisions about their educational journey. Students can walk in for personalized counselling on JEE and NEET preparation, receiving expert advice on study plans, exam strategies, and comprehensive course details.

Physics Wallah (PW), recently announced the scholarship fund of INR 250 crores through its third edition of the NSAT (National Scholarship Common Admission Test) 2024, the biggest scholarship test. The exam will be held online from October 1 to October 15, 2024; and offline on October 6 and October 13, 2024 at selected centres.

Additionally, PW plans to launch a new Vidyapeeth centre at the same location in the coming months, further expanding its footprint in the region.