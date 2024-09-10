Congress Releases Third List Of 19 Candidates For Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls

JAMMU, Sept 9: The Congress on Monday released its third list for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, fielding JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla from RS Pura-Jammu South, Chaudhary Lal Singh from Basohli, and former NSUI chief Neeraj Kundan from Bishnah (SC).

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

With this list, the Congress has declared a total of 34 candidates for the assembly polls.

The National Conference and the Congress have finalised the seat-sharing formula and will contest 51 and 32 seats, respectively. There will be a friendly contest on a few seats.

Besides Bhalla, Singh and Kundan, the Congress fielded Irshad Ab Gani from Langate, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar from Sopore, Adv. Irfan Hafeez Lone from Wagoora-Kreeri, Summit Mangotra from Udhampur West, Mool Raj from Ramnagar (SC) Kajal Rajput from Bani and Manohar Lal Sharma from Billawar, among the 19 candidates announced Monday.

The party also fielded Thakur Balbir Singh from Jasrota, Rakesh Choudhary Jatt from Hiranagar, Yashpal Kundal from Ramgarh (SC), Krishan Dev Singh from Samba, T.S. Tony from Bahu, Yogesh Sawhney Balbir Singh from Nagrota, Thakur Manmohan Singh from Jammu West and Mula Ram from Marh (SC).

The Congress last Monday released its second list of six candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, fielding JKPCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra from Central Shalteng.

Before that, the party had named nine candidates.

The Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held in three phases — September 18, September 25 and October 1 — followed by counting of votes on October 8.