Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead, Day After Security Withdrawn

New Delhi: Sidhu Moosewala, Congress leader and Punjabi singer, was shot dead at Mansa district today. Two other people were injured in the firing.

The incident happened just a day after Punjab withdrew the security of 424 people, including Mr Moosewala.

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Sidhu Moosewala had contested from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party’s Dr Vijay Singla.