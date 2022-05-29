LG Sinha visits injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri

Srinagar, May 29: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri.

Taking to their Twitter, the Office of LG J&K informed about the visit where Sinha wished a speedy recovery to the injured daughter and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance.

“Visited Soura, Srinagar to meet the injured daughter of JKP Martyr Saifullah Qadri, India’s bravest cop. Wished a speedy recovery to her and assured the grieving family of every help and assistance,” tweeted Office of LG J&K.

Saifullah Qadri, the policeman who had sustained critical injuries after a terrorist fired at him in the Soura (Anchar) area of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries on May 24. (Agencies)