Punjab releases social security pensions

CHANDIGARH, Aug 14:

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the Finance Department has released Rs 189.34 crore on account of social security pensions and other financial assistance schemes to the beneficiaries for the month of July.

Stating this here on Friday, an official spokesperson said that the amount would be soon credited through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to 25.25 lakh beneficiaries including elderly, widow and destitute women, dependent children and disabled persons.

Giving the break-up, the spokesperson said that Rs 127.80 crore would be disbursed amongst 17.05 lakh old age beneficiaries, Rs 34.90 crore as financial assistance to 4.65 lakh widow and destitute women, Rs 11.37 crore to 1.51 lakh dependent children and Rs 15.27 crore to 2.04 lakh disabled persons.

Realising the hardships being faced by the people during these trying circumstances amid COVID-19, the pensions for the month of July paid in August would be disbursed shortly by directly transferring the funds into saving accounts of the beneficiaries under various social security schemes, he added. (UNI)