Punjab: Rail Service badly disrupted after protests by farmers

PHAGWARA, Nov 23 : The farmers’ protest of blocking road traffic between Phagwara and Jalandhar on Thursday spread towards the railway as well, after escalating the protest by the farmers by blocking rail traffic on the Jalandhar-New Delhi rail section on Thursday afternoon.

The NR Spokesperson said that the rail services on the Jalandhar-New Delhi rail section were badly affected and disrupted. Amritsar-bound Shatabdi Express was stopped at Phagwara railway station and Amrapali Express at Jalandhar City station.

He also said that around 80 trains are being diverted. Diversion of trains has been done from Jalandhar City railway station. Most of the up-and-down line trains of the New Delhi-Jalandhar rail section were either diverted via Phillaur-Nakodar-Jalandhar or suspended midway, while dozens of trains were stranded at different railway stations.

He said during this period, trains going to other states via Ludhiana, Ambala, Panipat, and Delhi will depart from Nakodar via Phagwara-Phillaur. (UNI)