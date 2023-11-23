India Travel Mart inaugurated in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 23: India’s leading travel, tourism exhibition & conclave – India Travel Mart (ITM) Jammu was inaugurated here today. The event started from 23rd November will continue till 25th November.

The event was Inaugurated by VivekanandRai, Director Tourism Jammu and Sunaina Sharma Mehta, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu in presence of other officers at KC Regalia (a unit of KC Hotels Pvt. Ltd) Bahu Plaza, Jammu.

The delegates from state tourism boards, hoteliers, travel agents, tour operators, local tour/hotel and trade associations were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, VivekanandRai(IRS), Director Tourism Jammu said that such marts provide an excellent opportunity for networking and meetings with executives and leaders from all segments of Tourism Industry, World Wide.

“Attractive pavilions have been put up by different States including Gujarat Tourism, Jammu & Kashmir Tourism, Tamil Nadu Tourism and other participants of hotels & resorts from Jammu and Kashmir and nearby cities. The basic purpose of holding this showcase and conclave is to boost tourism awareness worldwide,” he said.

Sunaina Sharma Mehta(JKAS), Joint Director Tourism Jammu added that such Marts has been started to bring together Travel and Tourism industry along with customers under one umbrella in a direct interaction with consumers, to provide them with great and hassle free deals.

ITM has been running successfully in cities like New Delhi & NCR, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Lucknow, Goa, Srinagar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Agra, Noida and Pune.

Members of National local travel trade association like Travel Agents Association of India(TAAI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators (ADTOI), Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Network of Indian Mice Agents (NIMA), India Golf Tourism Association (IGTA), Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), Indian Association of Travel and Tourism Experts (IATTE), Enterprising Travel Agents Association (ETAA), Tourism Leaders Club of Gujarat (TLC) played important role in supporting this showcase and conclave.