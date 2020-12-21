Punjab Police recovers 11 grenades dropped by drone from Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: Eleven hand grenades dropped by a drone flying in from Pakistan were recovered from a field near the International Border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, police said on Monday.

The consignment was found in a field in Salach village, located about one km from the border, Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh Sohal said.

The box of hand grenades had been attached with a wooden frame and was lowered from the drone to the ground with a nylon rope, said police, adding that they recovered it on Sunday evening. (AGENCIES)