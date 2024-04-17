Punjab based narcotic smuggler arrested with 17 kgs of poppy straw

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 17: Continuing its drive against the narcotics smugglers, Samba police has arrested a narcotics smuggler and recovered approximately 17 Kgs of Poppy Straw from his possession in the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Samba.

Police said a team of Police Station (PS) Samba headed by SHO Samba during vehicle checking at Naka Nud, intercepted a truck bearing Registration Number, HR65A-4255 for its checking. During checking, approximately 17 kilograms of Poppy Straw was recovered which was tactfully concealed inside the cavity behind the driver’s seat of the truck.

The accused identified as Ravinder Singh, son of Raghunath Singh of Sai Kullian Pathankot (Punjab) has been arrested and the contraband item along with vehicle was also seized.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 103/2024 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station (PS) Samba and further investigation started.