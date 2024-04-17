Large quantity of illicit liquor seized ahead of polling day

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 17: Ahead of polling day, a large quantity of illicit liquor was seized from a shop at Manwal, here today.

Acting on a specific information, Tehsildar Majalta Uttam Singh along with Police party of Police Station Majalta, led by Inspector Keasr Singh and assisted by PSI Gaurav Slathia, recovered 205 bottles of 180 ml each and 75 bottles 750 ml each of JK Whisky from the shop.

These liquor bottles were hidden under the heap of sugarcane residues in the shop.

Two persons were arrested in this connection. They have been identified as Davinder Singh, son of Gian Chand of Dhemma, Tehsil Majalta and Suram Chand, son of Ram Saran of Preya, Tehsil Ramnagar.

A case FIR number 40/2024, under section 48(a) Excise Act has been registered at Police Station Majalta and further investigation is underway.

Pertinent to mention that polling for the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency is going to be held on April 19.