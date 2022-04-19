Pulwama Terror Attack: Tributes Paid To Martyred RPF Personnel In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Apr 19: The wreath-laying ceremony of a martyred head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district was held at Srinagar on Tuesday. The slain soldier Surinder Singh was among the two RPF personnel who got injured after sustaining bullet injuries on Monday.

Several senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officials including J&K IGP, officers of the CRPF, and other J&K officials also paid their last tributes to the martyred soldier.

Notably, the RPF head constable who got martyred in the terrorist attack on Monday along with assistant sub-inspector Devraj was immediately rushed to the hospital. While the injured ASI is presently undergoing treatment, HC Surinder Singh succumbed to his bullet injuries. (Agencies)