Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight suspended

SRINAGAR, Apr 19: Months after a Srinagar-Sharjah flight was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it has now been suspended.

While airlines officials here did not divulge the reason, it is learnt that the flight was found economically non-viable due to the airspace restrictions by Pakistan.

The Srinagar Sharjah flight is not operating now, Srinagar Airport Director Kuldeep Singh said. The last flight operated at the end of January. It has been suspended since then.

Go First, which operated the flight, did not divulge the reason behind the grounding.

The Srinagar Sharjah flight was flagged-off by Amit Shah on October 23 with much fanfare. It was said the flight will help boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Within 10 days, Pakistan disallowed the use of its air space. India requested Pakistan to grant overflight rights for the flight. (Agencies)