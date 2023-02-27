Public Delegation From Ganderbal Calls On Lt Governor

SRINAGAR, Feb 27: A public delegation from Ganderbal District led by former Legislator, Ishfaq Jabbar called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.

The delegation comprising over 20 members from different parts of the Ganderbal District apprised the Lt Governor about various development & public issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured appropriate redressal of their genuine issues and demands.