PT ST Forum submits memo to HM through DC

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, July 11: A delegation of Pahari Tribe ST Forum met Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal today and submitted a memorandum for Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting for listing and tabling of bill granting ST status to Pahari ethnicity/Tribe of J&K during upcoming Monsoon Session.

It stated that the genuine demand of Pahari ethnicity got real execution during the present regime lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Representatives pointed out that all the hurdles got cleared with the real intentions of GOI towards deprived marginalized Pahari ethnicity living in the tough conditions near the volatile border area.

They said the Bill suppose to grant ST status to Pahari Tribe was tabled in the previous session of Parliament during the month of March 2023 but due to adjournment of the Parliament session was not tabled. Representatives raised certain points reflecting the background of their prime concern that includes all concerned Ministries have submitted their comments and views to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Important recommendations have been given by the Union Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment and Law & Justice. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which is Nodal Ministry for the Union Territories, had earlier submitted its recommendation to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The Jammu and Kashmir Government on the basis of Justice (Retired) GD Sharma’s recommendations vide their letter No SWD-BCC/14/2022 had recommended inclusion of Pahari Ethnic Group in Scheduled Tribe list of Jammu and Kashmir. It said as per approved modalities, proposal of the administration of Jammu and Kashmir was referred to Registrar General of India (RGI) for comments/views which too furnished observations and supported the proposal of J&K administration.

The Forum said with high hope and full optimism they request to table the already listed bill regarding granting of ST status to Pahari Tribe during upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Those who were part of delegation included, Ashan Mirza, Vikrant Sharma, Shakti Sharma, Raj Kumar, Gurdev Singh, Munir Mirza, Hamid Malik, Rajinder Sharma and others.