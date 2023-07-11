LFO-BHF organises dental camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Live for Others-Being Helpful Foundation (LFO-BHF) under the guidance of Vivek Parihar, Director of the organisation organised a dental check-up at Balgran, Channi Rama.

The Camp was organised in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Govt Dental College and with the support of Kashish Gupta, CEO Talla Jewellers.

About 120 children living in Balgran were examined and referrals to Dental College Ambphala where made for the required treatment.

The Camp was held under the supervision of dental team of Dr. Iqbal Singh (HoD) and Dr. Anu Gandral.

An awareness session was also conducted by Dr. Anu Gandral in which basic dental routines were presented along with model representations.

Tooth brushes and tooth pastes were distributed among the children.

Shubam Kumar, president Jammu Province and Abhishek Raina, secretary Jammu Province also spoke on the occasion.

Members of LFO-BHF who were present on the occasion were Shubam Verma, Sachin Jandyal, Abhishek Gupta, Stuti Abrol and others.

Members of the Dental College team present in the Camp were Dr. Aashna Mahajan, Dr. Insha Illyar, Dr. Meghna Nagpal, Dr. Anish Dubey, Sandeep Sharma, and Anjali Raina.