Protesting Dharmarth Trust employees injured in Police lathicharge

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 3: As the agitating Dharmarth Trust employees today blocked road near Civil Secretariat, Police resorted to mild lathicharge resulting into injuries to some of the protesters, including women.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans against the J&K Government and Dharmarth Trust management, a number of Dharmarth Trust employees, who are on protest for the last 93 days and chain hunger strike for the last 66 days demanding constitution of Board for all temples under Dharmarth Trust on the pattern of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, held a strong protest blocking Parade-Shalamar road for some time.

They alleged the J&K Government remained a mute spectator toward their demands and Dharmarth Trust management adopted all measures to crush the voice of striking employees. They appealed to Lt Governor to personally take the matter and fulfill his assurance at the earliest.

As the agitating employees refused to lift the road blockade, Police resorted to mild lathicharge and dispersed the protesters. Some of the protesters, including women, sustained minor injuries in the baton charge.

Later, president, Narendra Modi Vikas Mission, J&K UT, Poonam Sharma visited the protest venue and assured her full support to the protesting employees. Poonam said she would project their issue in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

Those who sat on chain hunger strike today, included Sneh Honda, Vaishno Devi, Savita Jamwal, Asha Sharma, Sheetal Kumari, Rita Sharma, Sonika, Neelam, Gargi and Savita Sharma.

Those who addressed the protest demonstration, included, President DTEA, Vivek Bandral, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Subash, Pt Parshotam, Pt Brijmohan Sharma, Pt Om Parkash, Pt Rampal, Pt Balwant Shastri, Vimal Khajuria, Sat Paul, Pawan, Deepu, Rinku, Makhnu, Jivan, Bushan, Sonali, Renu, Anju, Sheetal, Sonika, Sukeshni, Rita Salathia, Rekha, Ritu Devi, Harbans Lal, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Parshotam Sharma, Ram Paul Sharma, Jagjeet Chand, Sahil Sharma, Pt Babu Bishambar Lal, Raj Kumari, Leela Devi, Sheetal, Ritu Rajput, Jyoti, Sheela Devi, Savita Jamwal, Kanchan, Rajni, Nisha, Sonika and others.