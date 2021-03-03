Govt school being run in unsafe building

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Mar 3: Government Higher Secondary School Chowki Jandrore in Zone Ghordi of Ramnagar Tehsil is being run in an unsafe building, which has developed many cracks.

Moreover, locals said, there is no adequate teaching staff as well as sitting arrangement for the students in the school. This school is 40 years old presently having students’ strength about 500.

Aggrieved over the dilapidated condition of the school and non-availability of adequate teaching staff, the students of this Higher Secondary School protested against the School Education Department and the District administration.

Chief Education Officer, Udhampur, P D Sharma said that the School Education Department has recommended to the PWD to check status of the school building, which shall be demolished after PWD report is received. He further said that the problem of teacher and lecturer will also be solved within days.