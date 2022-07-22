Protest of Jammu based employees posted in Kashmir enters 53rd day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: A peaceful protest by All Jammu Based Employees Association Kashmir entered in its 53rd day at Ambedkar Chowk, here today.

The Jammu based employees posted in Kashmir were raising slogans in favour of their demands during the protest and urged the Lieutenant Governor to issue necessary order regarding their genuine demands of formation of a suitable comprehensive time bound transfer policy, utilization of services of employees in their respective home districts and not to pressurize Jammu based employees to resume their duties in prevailing situation in Kashmir valley.

Ramesh Chand, Kuldeep Kumar, Naresh Kumar, Bimla Devi, Krishan Balgotra and Pardeep Kumar were among the speakers who addressed the protestors and said that after the killing of teacher Rajni Bala by the terrorist in Kulgam, they were holding a peaceful protest here in favour their demands but ironically nobody in the Administration seems least bothered about their genuine demands.

They also urged the LG Administration for taking cognizance on the issue of salary of the Jammu based employees which is being kept withheld by some DDO’s of different departments of Kashmir division.