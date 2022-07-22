Modern Furniture to hold Furniture Expo from July 23

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 22: Modern Furniture Studio, owned by Monica Sharma is all set to hold ‘Mega Six-Day Furniture Expo’ by displaying an exclusive range of Sofa sets and others at its Modern Furniture Showroom, Trikuta Nagar, here from July 23.

Giving details about the event, Managing Director of Modern Furniture, Monica Sharma expressed confidence that the products displayed in the Expo will be able to cater to the needs and demands of consumers of J&K. She said this Expo will be one of the biggest Furniture Expo, being organized for the first time in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

Monica said that a wide range of home and office furniture items like beds, sofas, garden chairs, dining tables, almirahs, centre tables, rocking chairs, console chairs, console table, children beds, wall hanging mirrors, dressing tables and all unique furniture items will be displayed in the Expo. “On the first day of the Expo, several lucrative offers will be provided to the visiting customer on first cum first basis,” she said.

Monica also said that the latest furniture with classic innovative designs will be displayed in the Expo and added that the furniture displayed during the Expo is available at very reasonable rates which suit the customers of all categories and sections.

She said, “We have a wide range of sofa sets starting from an unbelievable price of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakhs,”and adding that all the furniture products are best in the industry and will be available at affordable prices. Modern Furniture has completely changed the face of homes with its exceptional quality and affordable offering like bedroom furniture, computer table, utility furniture, etc.

She asked the people of Jammu city to pay a visit to our Furniture Studio and go through the latest exclusive furniture displayed in the Expo.