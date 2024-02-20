Protest for regularization, wages continues at BC Road complex

PHE workers’ dharna enters 606th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: The Jal Shakti (PHE) Department workers/daily wagers’ dharna entered 606th day outside the office of Chief Engineer PHE/ Jal Shakti, at B C Road office complex in Jammu today.

These workers are protesting in support of the their demand of regularization and release of their long pending wages. The PHE authorities failed to release their pending wages of about 75 months. Despite assurances by the LG’s administration their regularization is still awaited. Their strike and protest dharna continued for the last 606 days, outside the office of Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department Jammu.

These hapless workers are on strike since June 22, 2022, demanding release of their pending wages and regularization of their services. Despite several rounds of talks with higher authorities in the Department, their issues could not be resolved despite Lt Governor’s assurance.

A large number of PHE workers from various Divisions and Sub- Divisions in Jammu, assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer PHE Jammu, under the banner of PHE United Front and held strong protest demonstration today. They were shouting slogans in support of their demands and also against LG’s Administration, BJP and other higher authorities in the J&K UT.

The employees representatives including, Ravi Hans, Navdeep Singh, Rajinder Singh Taj and Hoshiar Singh claimed that they will continue their agitation till justice is accorded to them. These helpless workers are demanding regularization, enhancement of minimum wages as per Central Government norms in J&K UT and release of over 75 months wages.