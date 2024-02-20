Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 19: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Upper Barnai, Lower Muthi, Paloura, JK Colony, Chandan Vihar, PHE Roop Mahar, MES Rajouri Lines, Patoli, BSF Paloura and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 22 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Purkhoo Camp, Purkhoo Parts of Domana, Mishriwala, Chanuchak and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 22 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Chatha, Bhour Camp, Peer Baba, Govindpura, Khandwal and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 22 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Keerian Local, Keerian Industry, CTM-1, CTM-2, Kathua-3 GMC and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 22 and 23 from 10 am to 3 pm.