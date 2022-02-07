Prosecuting Officer Mains Exam From Feb 14: JKPSC

JAMMU, Feb 7: After a comprehensive review of current situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has decided to conduct the J&K Prosecuting Officer mains examination as per notified schedule i.e. from 14th to 24th February, 2022.

As per a communiqué received here today in this regard, the Commission has established four examination centres (venues) two each at Jammu and Srinagar. The venue Supervisors have been provided the guidelines of the Commission for conduct of examination in these times of pandemic. These guidelines mainly pertained to personal hygiene of candidates, examination functionaries, maintenance of social distancing and wearing of masks by the candidates and examination functionaries all the time. Besides, provision of sanitizers at convenient places in the venue and for the examination functionaries, candidates to be allowed to carry their own sanitizers in transparent bottles, sanitization of each venue on regular basis and a surplus/standby examination room for accommodating candidates who would be coughing, sneezing and feeling feverish would be other guidelines to be followed during the examination.

The Commission has further instructed the Venue Supervisors to ensure proper heating facility at the time of examination.

The Commission has requested the district authorities for ensuring that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates or examination functionaries in their movement, especially who are coming from containment/micro-containment zone(s) and if necessary, the candidates e-Admit Cards and ID cards issued for the examination should be used/treated as movement passes.