Jammu And Kashmir Reports 686 New Covid-19 Cases, Six Deaths

JAMMU, Feb 7: Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 686 fresh Covid cases, taking the number of infected persons to 447334 while six persons died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 312 were from the Jammu division and 374 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, Officials said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of cases at 137, followed by 119 in Srinagar district.

There are 149241595 active cases in the union territory while the number of recoveries so far has been 427689, officials said.

Moreover, 3168 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time, 1038 from Jammu Division and 2130 from Kashmir, they said. (Agencies)