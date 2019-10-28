Property worth several lakhs reduced to ashes, inquiry ordered

Excelsior Correspondent

Bhadarwah, Oct 28: Property worth several lakhs was reduced to ashes in a devastating fire in which top floor of a multi-storey house was gutted in old town locality here today afternoon.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the residential house of Thakar Lal, son of Jagat Ram at Vasak Dera locality today afternoon. Locals rushed to the site to douse the fire.

The real cause of fire has not been ascertained yet but it looks like an accidental, police official said.

“As soon we came to know about the fire, we immediately called fire tenders, but before their arrivals, the first floor which was made up of dry cedar and pine wood got totally damaged, while second floor and two adjoining houses got partially damaged”, the police official added.

No injury or casualty has been reported in the incident, while the exact loss could not be ascertained yet.

Bhadarwah police has taken cognizance in this regard.

Meanwhile, the locals expressed their resentment against Fire Services Department for their callous attitude towards saving the property of public.

“As soon we came to know about the fire, we immediately called fire tenders, the office of which is located just 300 meters away from the site, but the tenders reached the spot after one hour. Although, we tried our best to douse the flames with limited resources but could not save the property from the devastating flames as the house was made up of dry cedar and pine wood”, said Virender Razdan, President, Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SSDS) Bhadarwah.

He also demanded an inquiry against the Fire Services Department for their inordinate delay to reach the spot.

“It is really unfortunate that fire tenders which reached the spot after two hours were neither having water nor have other required equipments in place to douse the fire in dense locality”, said Manoj Kotwal, a local resident.

However, ADC Bhadarwah Dr Rajinder Prasad Khajuria has ordered an inquiry against the Fire Services Bhadarwah for inordinate delay to reach the spot.

“Taking serious note about the reported callous attitude of the fire services, inquiry team has been framed, which comprises of SDPO Bhadarwah, SHO Bhadarwah, BDO and I. The team has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit the report within one week”, said Zeeshan Tahir, Tehsildar Bhadarwah.