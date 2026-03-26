Property Of Man Involved In Anti-National Activities Attached In J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Mar 26: The property of a proclaimed offender involved in anti-national activities was attached on Thursday in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to police.

As part of ongoing efforts against the terror ecosystem, police in the Sopore area attached an immovable property belonging to an absconding suspect linked to an Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance (EIMCO) case registered at the Panzalla police station, a police spokesman said.

The EIMCO Act is used in Jammu and Kashmir to regulate or restrict the movement of people into, out of, or within the union territory. It is frequently applied in tandem with anti-terror laws to prosecute individuals involved in unlawful, anti-national, or border-crossing activities.

He further stated that the property in question consists of land measuring one Kanal and 12.5 Marlas located in the Fidarpora village, which is recorded in the name of Khurshid Ahmad Dar.

The accused has been evading legal proceedings and is wanted in FIR No. 02/2008 under Sections 2/3 of the EIMCO Act, the spokesman said.

According to the investigation, Dar is currently residing in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and is involved in anti-national activities, including providing support to terrorist elements in the Kashmir valley, the spokesman stated.

Following the due legal process, proclamation proceedings under Section 87 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were initiated, leading to Dar being declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court, he added.

Subsequently, attachment proceedings were executed in compliance with court orders under Section 88 of the CrPC. The attachment was carried out in the presence of officials from the Revenue Department and independent witnesses, with all proper procedures being observed, the spokesman noted, adding that attachment notices were served and affixed at the site.